Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $20.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,746.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,769.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,608.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.