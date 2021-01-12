Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

GOOGL traded down $18.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,737.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,765.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,607.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.