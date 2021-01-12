Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $18.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,737.43. 1,460,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,765.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,607.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

