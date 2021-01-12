Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $24.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,732.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,764.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,604.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.