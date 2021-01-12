Alphacat Reaches Market Capitalization of $678,678.32 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $678,678.32 and approximately $194,756.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars.

