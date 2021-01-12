Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Alteryx makes up about 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $243,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 36.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $3,280,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $114.34. 1,092,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.48, a PEG ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CTO Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $295,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,259,389 shares of company stock valued at $258,239,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

