Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

