Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,104.38. 64,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

