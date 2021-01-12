AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $480.74

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $480.74 and last traded at $480.74, with a volume of 538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHAL. ValuEngine cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

