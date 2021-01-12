American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

AEO traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

