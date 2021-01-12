American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. CL King started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,866. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

