American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 2.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Water Works by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.