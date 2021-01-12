AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Cut by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,522 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.