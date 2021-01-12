Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

