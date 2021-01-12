Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.08.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $135.68 on Friday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 36.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.