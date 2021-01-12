Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) versus Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Critical Survey

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.31, indicating that its share price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Group has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Delek Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million 0.23 -$35.20 million ($0.34) -5.03 Delek Group $2.52 billion 0.16 $65.68 million N/A N/A

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -202.58% -20.98% -4.84% Delek Group -34.81% -6.23% -0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amplify Energy and Delek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Delek Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Delek Group.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Delek Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

