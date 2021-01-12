Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce $16.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $12.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $67.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.37 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,004.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

