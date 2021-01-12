Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRDF. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.