Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE GFL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 441,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. KBC Group NV raised its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $962,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

