Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

