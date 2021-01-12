Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

