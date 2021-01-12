Analysts Issue Forecasts for Invitation Homes Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.05 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,899,000 after acquiring an additional 212,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 837,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

