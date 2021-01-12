Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (SAE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR: SAE):

1/12/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €164.00 ($192.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAE stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €152.40 ($179.29). The company had a trading volume of 69,959 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.98. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

