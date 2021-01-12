Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $23.21

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

FOLD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,963. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $442,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and have sold 253,010 shares valued at $5,601,410. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

