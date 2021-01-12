Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target at $26.00

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

