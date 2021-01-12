Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Target Price at $2.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CLMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of CLMT opened at $3.01 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

