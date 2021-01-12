Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $114.11

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $1,720,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.