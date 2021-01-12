Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $69.69

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

