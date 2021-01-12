Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT at $6.83

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

