Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $13.60

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. 89,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.