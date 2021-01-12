Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $32.57

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

