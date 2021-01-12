Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $20.18

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 7,464,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,551,988. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.40. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

