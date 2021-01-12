Analysts Set NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Price Target at GBX 233.40

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NCC stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 256.50 ($3.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.80. The company has a market capitalization of £719.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07. NCC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

