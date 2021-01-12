Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 389,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 170,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. NiSource has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

