Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $35.60

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $41.23 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 195.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

