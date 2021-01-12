Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Price Target at GBX 640.71

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.71 ($8.37).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 17,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 5,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800.

Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 675.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.85%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

