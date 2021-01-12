Analyzing Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 15.61% 1.17% Raiffeisen Bank International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and Raiffeisen Bank International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million 1.52 $10.61 million $1.73 12.28 Raiffeisen Bank International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services; execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services. In addition, the company provides trade finance, working capital finance, export finance, real estate finance, commodity and structured trade finance, project finance, and supply chain finance products, as well as credit and preload cards. Further, it offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit; documentary collection products; hedging services; factoring services; and loan syndication services, as well as fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for both corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. It has 2,040 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

