Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE PLAN opened at $72.41 on Monday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,314 shares of company stock worth $21,479,025. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

