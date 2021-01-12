AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Truist upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 447,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $665.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

