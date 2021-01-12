Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHCHY stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCHY shares. ValuEngine raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

