ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.