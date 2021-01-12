Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 14.1%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price shot up 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.61. 16,722,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 11,544,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

