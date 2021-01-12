Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,136.22

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,136.22 and traded as high as $1,568.00. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,550.50, with a volume of 1,104,398 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 935 ($12.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74.
Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
