Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,136.22

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,136.22 and traded as high as $1,568.00. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,550.50, with a volume of 1,104,398 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 935 ($12.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74.

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

