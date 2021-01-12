Antonio Horta-Osorio Buys 408 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 408 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 403 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($194.81).

On Monday, November 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 548 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.76 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 106,478,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,786,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.72. The firm has a market cap of £26.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.75 ($0.81).

Several research firms have commented on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.