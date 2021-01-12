APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

ESGD stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

