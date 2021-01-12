APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

NYSE BA opened at $206.79 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

