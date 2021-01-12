Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 4.2%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.43. 13,295,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 14,880,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

APHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.