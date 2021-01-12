API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.99 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00005832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $27.52 million and $6.52 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00111772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00263291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062602 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00062400 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

Buying and Selling API3

