Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 34,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.