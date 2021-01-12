Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

